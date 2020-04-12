<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, President, Centre for Change, an NGO, has urged the Christian faithful and Nigerians to persevere and keep hope alive in spite of the Coronavirus lockdown.

Okei-Odumakin in an Easter message on Sunday urged Nigerians not to live in fear and despair, saying that the Coronavirus lockdown was not going to last forever.

“It has been a long season of anxiety and sacrifices. We have changed the way we live our lives. We have lived in fear and despair in the last few months.

“But the good news is that it is not going to last forever,’’ she said.

Okei-Odumakin advised all to adhere to stay-at-home order so as to contain the spread of COVID-19 by ensuring that all laid down precautionary measures were followed to the letter.





She noted that COVID-19, like every other pandemic that had ravaged the world in the past, would come and go.

“As we celebrate Easter, let us trudge on observing the rules. In the end, victory is ours and we shall have the last laugh.

“This too shall become history and we shall hug again and be close to ourselves in our usual gatherings, social distancing is for a while.

“Christ was buried on Friday and rose on Sunday. We shall rise to our normal lives again as a people,” added.

The NGO’s president appealed to the government to try harder in the area of palliatives.

“Government should ensure it reaches the people directly so they are not killed by hunger under lockdown.”