The Nigerian Union in South Africa (NUSA) has urged Nigerians living in that country to be conscious of their environment during and after the Easter celebrations.

The President of NUSA, Mr Adetola Olubajo, made the call in a statement he made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

He called on Nigerians to use the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter to indulge in sober reflection.

“We are wishing our people a wonderful Easter, and while celebrating Easter, we should be conscious of our environment, especially within the communities.

“NUSA appeals to Nigerians not to engage in acts that will affect their safety or tarnish the image of our country, ” he said.

Olubajo also urged Nigerians in that country to be their brother’s keeper through mutual cooperation and exchange of ideas.

“We assure our people. that NUSA will continue to be proactive on issues that border on their welfare, safety and well being.

“We equally felicitate with Nigerians at home and in other countries this Easter. Our message and mission is to contribute to the development of our country,” he said.