



The Federal Government has declared Friday 2nd and Monday 5th April 2021 as Public Holidays to mark this year’s Easter Celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement signed by the Director (Press & Public Relations) of the ministry, Mohammed Manga, on Tuesday.

He urged Christians to emulate the attributes of forbearance, forgiveness, kindness, humility, love, peace and patience, which were demonstrated by Jesus Christ.

Aregbesola called on them to use the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration to pray for the peace, unity, and progress of the country.





Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola assured that the federal government will leave no stone unturned in dealing decisively with the spate of kidnapping, armed banditry and other crimes and criminality being perpetrated in parts of Nigeria.

“Security is everybody’s business, I, therefore, encourage all Nigerians and foreigners resident in Nigeria, to display a high level of patriotism at this critical time in the history of our country, to support the efforts of all security agencies in ensuring peace and security of lives and property of the citizenry,” he said.

While wishing Christians both at home and abroad a happy and peaceful Easter celebration, Aregbesola called on Nigerians to join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in its determination to make life more meaningful for all.