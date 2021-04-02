



As Christians all over the world celebrate Easter, the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Niger state Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, and Chairman North Central Governors Forum has assured the people that his administration will put an end to Banditry and other forms of criminal activities in the state.

He said evil-doers have taken over parts of the state and have continue to make lives miserable for the people with attendant killings, kidnapping, raping, and other forms of criminality, and vowed that his administration will watch criminal elements taking over the state.

Governor Sani Bello, in an Easter message to the people, and signed by his Chief Press Secretary Mary Noel Berje appealed to Christians to take advantage of the period and pray for God’s intervention amidst security challenges bedeviling the nation.

He urged Christians to use Easter period for sober reflection on the virtues of love, selflessness, forgiveness, sacrifice and perseverance as exemplified by Jesus Christ which he said are the hallmarks of Easter celebration.





According to him, “There is no doubt that this is a tough moment in our nation history with Insecurity in almost every part of the country. Rather than succumb to the wishes of the evil doers and feel threatened about the current situation, we must realize the fact that these are trials, and should strengthen our resolve to collectively confront our challenges.

“This moment calls for sober reflection and not fanfare, hence, I enjoin Christians to remain steadfast and fervent in prayers, for God to bring peace back to our land so that issues of banditry, terrorism, kidnapping, and all forms of insecurity will come to an end”, he said.

The Governor, therefore, wish the Christian faithful a successful and hitch-free celebration while urging them to be security-conscious and report any suspicious movement in their area to the appropriate authorities.