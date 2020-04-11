<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Gov. Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna State, has congratulated the Christian community on the completion of Lent, with its attendant disciplines of fasting, prayers and charity.

In his Easter message signed by Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, the Special Adviser on Media and Communications on Saturday, El Rufai congratulated Christian community on the special occasion of Easter.

The governor pointed out that the enduring message of Easter, which is victory over darkness, “is poignant amidst the uniquely difficult circumstances in which Easter is being celebrated this year.”

The governor said that the uniquely difficult circumstances the COVID-19 pandemic has created also impacted on formal acts of worship to celebrate Easter.

“The closure of churches due to quarantine conditions in many places across the world, makes it impossible to celebrate Easter in the traditional way; a most unusual development,” he said.





El Rufai urged the Christian community “to keep hope alive even in these dire moments,’’ saying “with careful attention to preventive measures, humanity will rise above the devastations and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Just as the pains and humiliation of the crucifixion ended in the triumph of the resurrection, today’s difficulties shall provide renewal, a chance to give thanks anew to Almighty God, ‘’ the governor assured.

El-Rufai, who appealed to all communities in Kaduna State to uphold peace and harmony, also urged all residents to observe social distancing, practice regular hand washing with soap and water and avoid large gatherings to protect everyone from COVID-19.

The governor also appealed to citizens of Kaduna State to comply with the terms of the quarantine imposed on the state.