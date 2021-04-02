



The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered an intensive round-the-clock security of all public spaces and critical national assets during the Easter Celebration.

The IGP gave the charge to all State Commissioners of Police (CPs) and their supervising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) in a statement signed by the Force Spokesperson, Commissioner of Police Frank Mba on Friday.

According to the statement, all the CPs and AIGs are to ensure adequate deployment of police personnel, both covert and overt operatives, and other operational assets to areas of security interest within their respective Areas of Responsibility (AoRs).

“They are also to ensure confidence boosting, proactive and high visibility patrols are carried out along the highways, motor parks, train stations, airports, worship centres, banks and other financial institutions while taking adequate measures to provide a peaceful, crime-free and enabling environment for religious, cultural and other socio-economic activities to thrive.





“In addition, the CPs and their supervising AIGs have been directed to ensure proper supervision of the men assigned for these assignments.

“They must be professional and courteous to law abiding citizens but firm and ruthless to criminals. To this effect, the IGP Monitoring Unit and X-Squad have been given marching orders to monitor and police activities of police officers policing the highways to ensure respect for the rights of citizens and operational conformity with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and Rules of Engagement (RoE) of the Force.”

While felicitating with Nigerians, and the Christian community in particular, on the commemoration of the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the IGP appreciated the citizenry for their support and calls on them to continue to cooperate with the Nigeria Police and other security agencies by providing timely information that would help in the prevention and detection of crime.

Meanwhile, the IGP has assured Nigerians that the Nigeria Police will continue to do all within its powers to provide safety and security to the teeming Nigerian population, while once again wishing them happy Easter celebrations.