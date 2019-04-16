<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Osun State citizens travelling home for Easter celebration will have the opportunity of free train transportation from Lagos to Osogbo, the state capital.

Those travelling from towns on the route between Lagos state and Osun state will also benefit from the free trip as approved by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

It will be at no cost to the travelers.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Adeniyi Adesina, said the all- expenses paid round trip, whose objective is to give relief, will stop over at designated Train Stations in Ogun and Oyo states.

According to the schedule of movement, the train will depart from the Iddo Terminus in Lagos by 10am on Friday, April 19, with the expected 6pm arrival time at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park Train Station in Osogbo.

In the reverse movement on Monday, April 22, the train will depart from the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park Train Station in Osogbo at 10am with the expected 6pm arrival time at Iddo Terminus in Lagos.

It is the second time the Oyetola Administration will provide free train transport for citizens going home for religious celebration. The first time was in December 2018, for people travelling home for Christmas, barely one month after the governor took office.

Millions of people have benefitted from the Free Train Movement since it was initiated by the State Government of Osun in 2011. It has continued non-stop.