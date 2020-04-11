<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has felicitated with Christians in the state and in the country on this year’s Easter celebrations.

The Governor, in a goodwill message in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday, said witnessing the Easter is a special grace from God in view of the prevailing situation all over the world.

Dr Fayemi said Easter is very significant because it is an annual event marking the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.

He urged Christians and adherents of other faiths to emulate the sacrifice and selflessness of Jesus Christ in their daily lives.

He described this year’s Easter as “very peculiar” because it came when Nigeria and other countries of the world are grappling with the Coronavirus pandemic, which has necessitated a low key celebration.

While noting that although this year’s Easter may not allow for elaborate celebration and services in places of worship, the Governor said Christians should not lose sight of the lessons of the season, which centre on love and sacrifice.

He urged the people of the state and other Nigerians not to allow their spirits to be dampened by the raging pandemic and the attendant lockdown in many states, but to have faith that it will be overcome.





The Governor said measures adopted to contain the pandemic including the closure of places of worship are sacrifices that should be accepted in good fate at an unusual time like this.

The measures, he said further, are aimed at preventing needless loss of lives and in the overall interest of the people as a responsible government that cares for the people.

Dr Fayemi also reiterated the need to abide by directives to prevent the spread of the virus-like social distancing, washing of hands under running water, use of sanitizers, avoiding handshakes, body contacts and crowded places, among others.

The Governor called on Christians to make use of the Easter period to pray for God’s intervention to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and for a return to normal life as soon as possible.

“This is certainly an unusual time. The coronavirus has altered many plans and programmes. Yet we should be grateful to God for being alive to witness another Easter celebration. While we celebrate the season without the usual festivities, we should however spare some time to pray earnestly to God to help us overcome the present circumstance.

“While wishing Christians and entire Nigerians a happy Easter celebration, it is my belief that God will intervene, answer our prayers and bring an end to this scrounge so that normal life can return.”