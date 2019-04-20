<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As Christians in Nigeria join their counterparts across the world to celebrate Easter, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has called on Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of tolerance, peaceful co-existence and sacrifice for one another, which Jesus Christ demonstrated throughout his period on earth.

The Governor, in his Easter message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna, said the celebration of the resurrection of Christ which the season represents, should be a constant reminder for everyone to extend the virtues of selflessness, love, sacrifice and tolerance.

He particularly urged Christians to use the season as a period to reflect on their individual and collective roles towards promoting and sustaining the foundation of love, peace and harmony in the nation.

“We must therefore see this period as a time that presents us the viable opportunity to think about how we can help to steer our nation back on the road to peace, stability and prosperity, by working in the spirit of togetherness because no nation can make any meaningful progress in an atmosphere riddled with pockets of violence and killings,” the Governor said.

He said with the elections over, it was time for every Nigerian, to unite together and eschew bitterness along ethnic and religious lines for the sake of a more prosperous Nigeria, adding that no challenge is insurmountable where unity of purpose thrives.

“The elections have come and gone, we must not allow our political leanings determine our actions. The Nigeria we desire will only be a reality if all hands are on deck towards achieving a peaceful, united, strong, progressive and prosperous country. This is the time for us to avoid all divisive, parochial, ethnic and religious sentiments and rivalries, and begin to live more harmoniously with one another, as Jesus Christ enjoined us to,” he said.

Governor Ambode also commended Lagosians for the sustained peaceful co-existence that the State has experienced since the commencement of his administration despite being home to multi ethnic, cultural and religious diversities.

While wishing all Lagosians a happy Easter celebration, Governor Ambode assured residents that his administration would continue to work for the greater good of the State until he exits office.