



The director-general, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof. Abubakar O. Sulaiman, has felicitated Nigerians, particularly of the Christian faith as the world celebrates Easter.

The DG urged Nigerians to emulate the virtues and teachings of Jesus Christ, as he assured them of God’s ability to see them through whatever challenges or difficulties they might be experiencing; emphasizing that the insecurity in Nigeria would soon be a thing of the past and Nigeria would surely be victorious.





According to a statement by the media office of NILDS on Friday, Prof Sulaiman noted that the crucifixion and resurrection is a strong message to the people and charged them to remain hopeful for a better Nigeria.

He further urged the citizenry to strictly observe the public health protocols of social distancing, regular washing of hands and the rules of hygiene in various homes during the season and always.

The DG called on Nigerians to connect with the rest of the world in prayers for health workers and other individuals, providing essential services in the frontline of the fight against coronavirus.