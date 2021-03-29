



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun command, says it will deploy 1,635 personnel for Special Patrol during the Easter period.

Mr Ahmed Umar, the FRSC Ogun Sector Commander, said this in an interview with newsmen on Monday in Ota, Ogun.

The sector commander said the patrol would be flagged off on Wednesday, March 31 to end on April 7 to monitor and control gridlocks during the Easter celebration.

Umar said the 1,635 personnel comprising 815 regular marshals and 820 special marshals would de deployed throughout the state to ensure accident free easter celebration.

Aside the personnel, the corps would also deploy eight Ambulances, 35 motor vehicles and 15 motor bikes as logistics to various strategic areas, accident prone areas and construction sites for the Easter patrol exercise.





The sector commander enjoined motorists to avoid drinking.

“We are going to deploy radar gun to checkmate speeding to apprehend those violators of speed limit device along the highways and on the expressway.

“In addition, the FRSC will use breathalyzer to monitor strictly motorists under the influence of alcohol and anyone caught will face the wrath of the law,” he said.

Umar urged the people to cooperate with the FRSC personnel and adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations to ensure safety of lives and property as well as sanity on the roads during Easter period.