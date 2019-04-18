<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Ota, Ogun, has advised motorists to be safety conscious in order to reduce road accidents during the Easter celebration.

Mr Adekunle Oguntoyinbo, the Sango-Ota Unit Commander of FRSC, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota on Thursday.

He urged motorists to adhere strictly to the average speed limit and refrain from the use of cell phones while driving.

“I also want to implore motorists not to drink while driving as well as shun excessive speed, “he said.

Oguntoyinbo also warned motorists to be cautious at construction sites such as at Owode-Ijako road and resist the urge to drive against traffic.

He advised motorists to always ensure that their vehicles were in good condition before putting them on the roads.