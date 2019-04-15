<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Itori Unit Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State has advised motorists to drive cautiously and deist from exceeding speed limits, to avoid unnecessary road accidents during the forthcoming Easter celebration.

Mr Sunday Oko, the Unit Commander, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, on Monday.

NAN reports that Christians worldwide will be marking the Easter season from April 19 to April 22, which brings to an end to the Lenten period, and also commemorates the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Oko stressed the need for motorists to keep to all traffic rules and regulations specified in the National Road Traffic Regulations in 2012, and warned that any motorist found violating the regulations risks arrest.

He also urged commercial drivers and other motorists to put their vehicles in good condition before embarking on any journey during the Easter.

“FRSC implores drivers to desist from speeding, dangerous overtaking, driving under influence of alcohol and even under-age driving during Easter festivities.

“Motorists must adhere strictly to the maximum speed limit of 100 kilometres per hour for private vehicles and 90 kilometres per hour for commercial drivers

“We must drive to stay alive, and so drivers must avoid night journeys as well.

“It is a good thing to be law abiding, and so motorists must obey traffic rules and regulations so as to make our highways safer for all,” he said.