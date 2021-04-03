



The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has assured residents of the nation’s capital that the Administration has taken great measures to ensure the security of life and property both during and after the Easter celebration.

While urging residents to be security conscious at all times.

Bello made this known in Saturday in his Easter message to Christians in the territory, saying, they need to be alert to the happenings around them and report any suspicious activities in their environs to security operatives.

The Minister also enjoined FCT residents, especially the Christian faithful, to use the occasion of the Easter celebrations to rededicate themselves to the virtues of love and peaceful coexistence.

He urged residents to use the Easter festivities to meditate and give expression to the teachings and lifestyle of Jesus Christ which exemplified love, peaceful coexistence and selfless service.





The Minister thanked the residents for their support to the Administration as it works to prevent the spread of COVID 19 since its outbreak in the Territory in 2020.

While urging FCT residents to use the occasion of Easter to pray for the complete eradication of COVID-19, he enjoined them to take steps at getting vaccinated, while adhering to all preventive, non-pharmaceutical measures aimed at preventing the spread of the disease.

The Minister also assured residents that the FCTA will continue to execute projects designed to improve the living standards of the residents and enjoined them to always abide by all extant regulations put in place by the government to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

Bell prayed for a very spiritually refreshing and hitch-free Easter Celebrations.