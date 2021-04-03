



The Minister of Defence, Retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, has urged Christians to take advantage of the Easter celebrations to pray for an end to insurgency and return of peace in the country.

Magashi made the call in his Easter message released by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mohammad Abdulkadri, on Saturday in Abuja.

He said Easter period is a time time to seek God’s intervention and manifestation in finding lasting solutions to the nation’s security challenges.

He called for genuine sober reflection on the need to promote good neighbourliness, good deeds, adherence to law and order, nationalistic ethos and ethics and indivisibility of one Nigeria.





He also enjoined followers of Christ to pray for the victory of troops over the adversaries and for total peace and sanity to return to the dark spots of insecurity in parts of the country.

Magashi also tasked the troops to sustain high tempo of superior fire power and remain rugged and dogged in taking the fight to the camps and corridors of the enemies.

He, however, assured Nigerians that the military and other security agencies were determined never to compromise the nation’s sovereignty and integrity in the campaigns to end terrorism, banditry and kidnapping.