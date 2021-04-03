



Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River has admonished Christians to imbibe the exemplary life of love, selflessness, sacrifice and forgiveness which Christ demonstrated in his death and resurrection for the redemption of mankind.

Ayade gave the advice in his Easter message released by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr Christian Ita, on Saturday in Calabar.

The governor noted that the whole celebration would be a holy sham if the reason and significance of Jesus death was lost on Christians.

“As Christians, Easter presents us the opportunity for a deep reflection, a time to carry out an ecclesiastical soul searching with a view to embodying that which Christ came and died for,” he said.

He called on leaders and the led to love and put Nigeria first in all their dealings, just as Christ showed unconditional love and made sacrifices for humanity.

According to the governor, with concerted efforts and tenacity of purpose, Nigeria will soon surmount its current challenges.





“Easter represents a significant moment in our lives as Christians. It is both significant and sobering in the sense that it reminds us of the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, love and compassion over hate.

“These were the cardinal planks of Christ’s teachings while on earth.

“Christ’s death and resurrection brought a refreshing dawn for humanity and re-defined the virtues of selflessness, love, sacrifice and forgiveness,“ he said.

The governor decried what the country was currently passing through, especially in area of insecurity and urged Nigerians to come together as a people to rescue it from the hands of its enemies.

He noted that such could only be achieved with love for one another and sacrifice for the good of the country.

While wishing residents in Cross River a hitch-free Easter celebration, Ayade urged them to adhere to COVID-19 protocols as they go about their activities.

Ayade also reminded them that the dusk to dawn curfew imposed on the state to curtail criminality was still in force.