



As the world marks this year’s Easter festivities, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has assured that his administration would continue to place priority on the security of lives and general welfare of the people.

The Governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Terver Akase stated that the death and resurrection of Jesus “which is the meaning of Easter is a period when Christians should draw closer to God to reap from His grace and mercy in the face of adversities.”

He encouraged the people of the state to sustain the support they had been giving to his administration to enable it to provide greater development in various sectors of the economy.





“The Governor believes that it is only when the people support authorities in building a crime-free society that the government’s efforts at improving the standard of living can fully be achieved.”

He reaffirmed the resolve of the present administration not to surrender the state to criminals and gave the assurance that the long arm of the law would certainly get the bad elements.

“Governor Ortom is confident that the current economic and security challenges facing Nigeria will be overcome, for the country to move to the next stage of development.

“He urges people of the state to continue to show love to one another as Christ Jesus taught his followers and wishes Benue people and other Nigerians, home and abroad, joyful Easter celebrations,” the statement read.