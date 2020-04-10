<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has enjoined Christians and indeed all Nigerians to endeavor to keep love alive and continue to lend a helping hand to the less fortunate despite present difficulties.

In his Easter message, signed by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, Atiku reminded Christians that according to their faith, “what is happening today all around the world with the global COVID-19, is reminiscent of the tribulations, trial and suffering of Jesus Christ as he set out to fulfill his mandate of saving mankind.”

Atiku said after all that Christ went through, he triumphed the machinations of his enemies, “which is the reason for the Easter celebrations.”





According to him, Christians and mankind in general shall overcome the present predicament of lockdown, sit-ins and social distancing to celebrate the end of the COVID-19 pandemic and life would gradually return to normal again.

He commended well-meaning Nigerians who have from the abundance of their God-given resources, made financial contributions to the federal government to enable the latter make reasonable provisions to assist the down- trodden in the society and reduce their level of vulnerability.

Atiku further enjoined the federal government to borrow a cue from the contributions of individuals and put in place “a solid plan of action to provide succour and economic support to majority of Nigerians, many who before the pandemic have actually been languishing in poverty.”