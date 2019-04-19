<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Plateau State Police Command yesterday said it had marshalled out 2, 211 personnel for the Easter celebrations in the state.

The spokesman of the command, Tyopev Terna, in a statement, said the personnel comprised 45 SPOs, 258 inspectors, 1,832 rank and file as well as 76 traffic wardens.

He stated: “The command is also not unmindful of the Jos Carnival 2019 that is already ongoing at the Polo field and the number of people it promises to have on Friday and Saturday.

“We have also prepared adequately for the students that will be coming back to Jos for their Easter holidays and the visitors who may be in Plateau to enjoy the break.”