



The police command in Kwara has deployed 2,000 officers in the state to ensure a hitch-free Easter celebration.

The command’s spokesman, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, announced this in a statement issued on Thursday in Ilorin.

Mr Okasanmi added that the force had made adequate security arrangements with conventional police and operatives of the tactical unit stationed in strategic points around the state to ensure crime-free festivities.

He urged people to make information available to the police if faced with any challenges, especially if they noticed strange people or objects.





The command’s spokesman also advised moderation during the festivities, stressing that reckless driving, drunkenness, acrobatic displays by motorcycle (Okada) riders and tricycle operators should be avoided.

He assured citizens of their safety, saying “Policemen deployed for the celebration are aware of their rules of engagement while also being warned of the need to respect the fundamental rights of the citizens.’’

Okasanmi urged the public to call 08125275046, 0803 5070539 in case of any emergency.