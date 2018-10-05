



The Federal Government fears the recent earth tremors in parts of Abuja could lead to volcanic eruptions following the discovery of a substance in one of the sites.

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bwari, who visited Mpape yesterday, said a flowing substance like magma was oozing out of the locality on account of preliminary observations.

“We have condoned off the area so that sample would not be tampered with. We (have) also put equipment in place to unravel the mystery behind the earth tremors in the city centre,” he said.