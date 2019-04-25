<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), in Kano State has advised farmers against planting of their crops following the early rainfall in some parts of the state.

The Chairman of AFAN in the State, Alhaji Faruk Rabi’u, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano.

He said that there was no need for farmers in the state to rush in planting their crops now, adding that it was not the right time for planting.

“Even though it rains heavily in some parts of the state, it is still not advisable to embark on planting the crops now.’’

NAN reports that following recent rainfall in some parts of Gwarzo Local Government Area, some local farmers had commenced clearing of their farmlands in readiness for the planting season.

“The right time for farmers to plant their crops is around May ending or first week of June, when the rains will stabilise,“ he said.

Rabi’u called on farmers wishing to register with the association for loans to do so immediately as the process had since commenced across the 44 local government areas of the state.

“All commodities associations have commenced registration of farmers, while some have forwarded list of their members to the Nigerian Incentives Based Risk Systems for agricultural lending.

“This will enable the commodity associations to secure loans for their members ahead of this year’s planting season,“ Rabi’u said.

He assured farmers that the association had made adequate arrangement to procure fertiliser and other inputs for distribution and sell to farmers at subsidised rates.

He, however, advised farmers to ensure that they registered their names at their respective local government areas.

“This will enable them benefit from the states’ and federal government’s intervention programmes,“ he said.