The Federal University Dutsinma said none of its female’s hostels was attacked by bandits as being speculated in the social media.

The Ag. Director, Public Relations and Protocol, Habibu Garba Matazu, in a statement, expressed disappointment that some people enjoyed spreading rumors and blatant lies for their selfish benefits.

“I want to confirm to the general public that it is not true that our female’s hostels were attacked by bandits.

“There is nothing to hide. If there was anything like this, we would have issued a statement to the general public.

“All our two female’s hotels at Isah Kaita Collage and Take off Campus are safe.

“This is to clearly inform well meaning Nigerians, especially parents and guardians, that it is just rumors and lies on social media that bandits have attacked our female’s hostels,” he said.