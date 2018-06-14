A Dutch National, Peter Neilsen, was yesterday remanded in prison custody by an Igbosere High Court, sitting in Lagos, over the alleged murder of his wife and daughter.

The 53 years old defendant, Nielsen was arraigned by Lagos State Government before Justice Bola Okikiol-Ighile on a two count charge bothering on murder.

At the resumed proceedings, the State Prosecutor, Mr Adeniji Kazeem, informed the Court that the defendant committed the offence on April 5, 2018.

Kazeem, who is the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, said that the defendant murdered his wife Zainab Nielsen and his daughter Petra Nielsen, at their resident in Banana Island Lagos.

He said that the incident occurred at about 3:45 am at number 4, Flat, 17, at Bella Vista Tower, Banana Island Ikoyi.

The offence contravenes Section 223, Cap C17, Vol 3, the Criminal law of Lagos State 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him by the state.

In view of the defendant’s not guilty plea, the AG, asked for a trial date.

The counsel to the defendant, Mr O. Shasore (SAN), said he was not opposing the charge but that the defence would like to carry out their own test.

“We are interested in taking the blood sample of the defendant, I thought it will be better to inform this court that his blood sample would be taken for DN for analysis, He said.”

Justice Bola Okikiol-Ighile, asked the defendant if he would like to give his consent so that his blood sample can be taken for DNA test.

Nielson said, “Yes I give my consent for my blood sample to be taken for DNA”.

Shasore who was the former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Lagos State, also told the Court that the result of the autopsy report is out but that they are ready to proceed.

“We are interested in the autopsy report and the prosecution has assured us that we would get it in four weeks, we need to consult some of our experts for analysis, as we will be needing during a trial.”

The prosecutor further informed the Court that there is an interim autopsy report and it will be furnished to the defence.

Kazeem said, “The blood sample of the defendant will be collected by the State Government forensic lab”.

Meanwhile, Justice Okikiol-Ighile, ordered that the defendant should be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the case to October 8th and 9th for the commencement of trial.

Earlier, on May 8, a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ was informed that the legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution DPP, was out and that he has a case to answer.

The legal advice reads: I am directed to acknowledge receipt of your letter with reference number CB: 3514/ LSX/ D4/ Volume 5/ 11, dated 14 April 2018. And the accompanying duplicate case file forwarded to this office for legal advice.”

“After carefully considering the facts available in the duplicate case file, this office is of the considered opinion that a prima facie case of murder contrary to Sections 223, of the criminal law CH. C17. Vol 3 Laws of Lagos State, 2015, exists against the suspect Peter Nielsen.”

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Kikelomo Ayeye, further remanded the Dutch National to prison custody pending the time the police files a change at the State High Court.