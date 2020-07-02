



Dubai Police have announced that popular Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Raymond Abbas, also known as Hushpuppi and Olakekan Jacob known as woodberry have been extradited to the United States.

Dubai Police made this known in a statement released via its official Twitter account on Thursday.

According to the statement, the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, Christopher Wray, also praised the exceptional efforts made by the Dubai Police General HQ, in arresting the duo and bringing them to book.

“The Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, Christopher Wray, has praised the exceptional efforts made by the United Arab Emirate, represented by the Dubai Police General HQ, in combating transnational organized cybercrime including the recent arrest of Raymond Igbalode Abbas, known as “Hushpuppi” and Olalekan Jacob Ponle known as “Woodberry” who were taken down in operation “Fox hunt 2”.





“He also extends his appreciations to Dubai Police for their cooperation in extraditing the wanted criminals, who committed money laundering and multiple cybercrimes, to the United States,” the statement read.

Recall that the Dubai Police arrested the two wanted fraudsters, “Hushpuppi” and “Woodberry” along with ten African cybercriminals in a special operation dubbed “Fox Hunt 2”.

Hushpuppi who was arrested with 12 others for online fraud targeting companies and individuals was being questioned by prosecutors at the Bur Dubai section.

The prosecutors also charged him for “obtaining money from others through fraudulent means.”

Also, the Senior prosecutors said the suspects sent out letters from ’email addresses almost identical to those of legitimate companies, targeting customers of these companies, with the purpose of diverting payments to themselves.