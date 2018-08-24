The Consumer Protection Council (CPC), says it has set up a special channel for receiving complaints of consumers that are unable to renew their DStv subscription in compliance with the court order.

Mr Babatunde Irukera, CPC’s Director-General said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

DStv is a Sub-Saharan African direct broadcast satellite service owned by MultiChoice. The service launched in 1995 and provides multiple channels and services to its more than 11.9 million subscribers.

The cable network has been facing backlashes from the public since rates for its programme bouquets were increased in July.

Irukera said the establishment of the channel became imperative following complaints by consumers that were unable to renew their subscription at the former bouquet prices as at July 31.

He said:“ the Council is setting up a special channel for receiving complaints for this purpose.

“This is in view of the continuing and increasing complaints that consumers are unsuccessful in renewing subscription in compliance with the order of the court, even after service of the order upon Multichoice.

“As such, any consumer who has, or is experiencing this challenge should please send an email to [email protected], stating relevant information.

“The information should include smart card number, name, telephone number, date and time of failed attempt to pay, supporting same with relevant evidence such as a screenshot or document (where necessary).’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CPC had on Nov. 7 commenced a broad investigation with respect to Multichoice Nigeria Ltd., (Operators of DStv and GOtv).

NAN also reports that the House of Representatives had also conducted a hearing due to complaints by Nigerians, and resolved that the Council intervened to address the arbitrary charges and disparate treatment of subscribers in Nigeria.

The Federal Republic of Nigeria filed an action under prevailing law to restrain Multichoice from perverting the regulatory process and the course of the law.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, on Aug. 20 entered an order restraining Multichoice from continuing any increased subscription rate or prices, pending the determination of an application before the court.

The order granted by Dimgba, in Case No. FHC/ABJ/CS/894 is to prevent Multichoice from executing and perpetrating a modification of a material term of its contract with its customers, while preserving the status quo.

This is to enable the Council to complete its investigations into possible unscrupulous, obnoxious and exploitative conduct by the company.

The CPC on Aug. 21, issued a statement with respect to this order, informing the public “it is a violation of the order of the court for Multichoice to require consumers to pay, or to receive any new rate for their service from consumers.

“For clarity, the present, valid and prevailing rate for DStv and GOtv services are the rates that were effective as at July.”