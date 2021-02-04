



The Department of State Services (DSS) has again warned against plans by some persons and groups to exploit some fault lines to cause ethno-religious violence in some parts of the country.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Service, Peter Afunanya, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Newsmen recall that the Service had on Jan. 11 issued an alert of plans by some elements working with external forces to incite religious violence across the country.

The alert stipulated that the targeted states were Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Rivers, Oyo, Lagos and those in the South East.

It said the plans was to cause inter-religious conflicts and use their foot soldiers to attack some worship centres, religious leaders, personalities as well as key and vulnerable points.





Mr Afunanya said the latest developments on the alert indicated desperate efforts by these groups to subvert public order.

He said that persons have continued to resort to inciting, unguarded and divisive statements, acts and to pit citizens against one another in order to apparently inflame the embers of tribal and religious discords.

“For the umpteenth time, the Service strongly warns these elements to desist forthwith from their (planned) nefarious acts or face the full wraths of the law.

“The DSS will, in collaboration with other security and law enforcement agencies, take necessary steps to ensure the safety of lives and property of the citizenry,” he said.