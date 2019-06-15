<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Department of State Services (DSS), has warned Nigerians to beware of the false advertisement trending on the social media that the service is recruiting, urging them to treat it as scam by fraudsters to swindle unsuspecting members of the public, particularly job applicants.

The recruitment exercise, ‘SSS is recruiting nationwide. Requirements’, which has been trending since last week, read:

“Handwritten application letter addressed to The Director General, State Security Service, Abuja;

*Applicant must have a bachelor degree with at least 2:2; age must not exceed 30 years; letter indicating local government of origin signed by traditional ruler or by local government authority; two colour passport photos

*Application with credentials must be submitted at SSS state headquarters at applicant’s state of origin. Submission is on going. Help somebody.”

However, in the statement issued by the Service’s spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, the service noted that it has become necessary to advice potential victims to be wary of the misleading advertorial not to fall into the hands of unscrupulous persons that may defraud them.

While urging job seekers desirous of information on recruitment into the Service to verify from its State Commands, it warned scammers to desist from the inglorious act as it will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law to bear on the perpetrators.

Tagged ‘DSS is not recruiting’, the statement read: “The attention of DSS has been drawn to a false advertisement being circulated on social media platforms that it is recruiting. The Service wishes to state that the information is not correct and should be treated as a scam by fraudsters to swindle unsuspecting members of the public, particularly job applicants.

“This statement, therefore, serves as an advice to potential victims to be wary of the misleading advertorial so as not to fall into the hands of unscrupulous persons that may defraud them. Those seeking information on recruitment into the Service are advised to verify such from its State Commands and other formations.

“Similarly, scammers are warned to desist from this inglorious act as the Service will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law to bear on perpetrators,” the statement read.