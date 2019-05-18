<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned aggrieved politicians to desist, forthwith, from plans to take laws into their hands or engage in acts capable of breaching the peace.

It also warned that it would not condone any form of extra-judicial activities or methods designed or adopted by persons or groups to subvert constituted authorities.

“Instructively, defaulting persons will surely be brought to book.” DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, warned in a statement.

The secret police condemned the recent activities of some unscrupulous elements in the name of Nigeria Continuity and Progress (NCP) which it said “unpatriotically called for a revolution and forceful change of government in the country’’.

It said it is aware that the “group is working in tandem with a body of subversive agents and adversaries of the Nigerian state, with an aim to create an atmosphere of insecurity and use same to cause disaffection among the people.’’

“It is evident that the misguided group and its cohorts have also planned to instigate widespread violence against the government in order to actualize their infamous agenda of forceful change of regime.

“In line with the service’s mandate of ensuring the internal security of Nigeria, the DSS said it will stop at nothing to achieve calm in the nation and will continue to work with other sister agencies and stakeholders to ensure that every segment of the populace pursues their legitimate aspirations in an environment that is devoid of fear or hindrance.

“The DSS not only supports the consolidation of democracy in Nigeria, but will leave no stone unturned in rooting out persons or groups desirous of truncating the process or undermining the country’s peace and corporate existence.

“The service will, therefore, not condone any form of extra-judicial activities or methods designed or adopted by persons or groups to subvert constituted authorities.”

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) had similarly on May 14, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) from a document calling for the overthrow of the Muhammadu Buhari democratically-elected administration.

Navy Capt. Muhammed Wabi, Deputy Director of Defence Information accused a group, “Nigerian Continuity and Progress (NCP)’’ as being behind the document.

Wabi alleged that the document called for the setting up of an “interim government’’ in place of the elected government.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) wishes to dissociate itself from the rascality and intentions as espoused in a document being circulated by a faceless group named Nigerian Continuity and Progress (NCP) calling for support of a revolution to oust the current democratically elected government and in its place establish an illegitimate interim government.

“The AFN condemns the undemocratic and demonic actions of the author of the document.

“Accordingly, members of the public are enjoined to discountenance the content of the documents being circulated by NCP and equally condemned in totality, the call to derail our hard earned democracy,’’ the statement said.

Wabi said that the AFN was “very mindful of its constitutional responsibilities’’ and would not be misled into any act that would undermine democracy as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“The AFN remains unflinchingly loyal to the Constitution, as well as President Muhammadu Buhari and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.