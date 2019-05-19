<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Department of State Services has cautioned those it called aggrieved politicians against acts of subversion against Nigeria.

This is even as it condemned the recent activities of some individuals in the name of Nigeria Continuity and Progress which has “unpatriotically called for a revolution and forceful change of government in the country.”

This was contained in a statement by the spokesperson for the DSS, Peter Afunnaya, on Friday.

The statement read in part, “The service is aware that the group is working in tandem with a body of subversive agents and adversaries of the Nigerian State.

“The aim is to create an atmosphere of insecurity and use same to cause disaffection among the people. It is evident that the misguided group and its cohorts have also planned to instigate widespread violence against the government in order to actualise their infamous agenda of forceful change of regime.”

It further stated that in line with the Service’s mandate of ensuring the internal security of Nigeria, it would stop at nothing to achieve this.

Statement stated, “Accordingly, the Service will continue to work with other sister agencies and stakeholders to ensure that every segment of the populace pursues its legitimate aspirations in an environment that is devoid of fear or hindrance.

“The DSS not only supports the consolidation of democracy in Nigeria, but will leave no stone unturned in rooting out persons or groups desirous of truncating the process or undermining the country’s peace and corporate existence.”

The DSS noted that it would not condone any form of extra-judicial activities or methods designed or adopted by persons or groups to subvert constituted authorities.

It enjoined aggrieved politicians to desist from plans to take the law into their hands or engage in acts capable of breaching the peace.’’