The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied claims that it was refusing to obey the order of a Federal High Court ordering the release of the convener of #Revolutionnow protest, Mr. Omoyele Sowore.

In a telephone conversation with Channels Television, the Public Relations Officer of the Service, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said counsel to Mr. Sowore is yet to perfect the conditions for his release.

He added that the service remains a law-abiding agency and committed to the rule of law.

This was after Femi Falana, who is the lawyer to Sowore, on Wednesday, said that despite fulfilling the bail conditions of his client since morning, the Department of State Services (DSS) was yet to release him.

In a telephone conversation with Channels Television, Falana explained that no reason has been given by the agency for its failure to comply with the court order delivered on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo had ordered the release of Sowore who is also the publisher of Sahara Reporters who was arrested on the eve of his planned protest across Nigeria and detained for 45 days in the DSS custody over allegations of treasonable felony and money laundering.

A day before the 45-day detention was to elapse, the Federal Government filed additional Charges against him.

At the hearing on Tuesday, the Federal Government prosecutor, Godwin Agbadua, stated that Sowore had committed a capital offence and should still be detained in the “interest of justice and national security”.

After hearing arguments from both the prosecuting and defence counsels, the Judge ordered Sowore’s release on the ground that there was no order still in court.

He, however, ordered Sowore to deposit all his travel documents with the court in the next 48 hours and also asked his lawyer (Falana) to present him whenever the court needs him.