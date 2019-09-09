<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Department of State Services has reiterated its earlier alert to the nation about plans by subversive groups and individuals to undermine national security, peace and unity in the country.

Spokesman for the Service, Dr. Peter Afunnaya, said this in a statement in Abuja, on Monday.

He said the subversive elements are determined to exploit political differences and other occurrences, within and outside the country, to destabilise the nation.

According to him, they also initiate narratives to deepen their subversive objectives so as to achieve preferred illegal outcomes.

The statement read in part, “The aim is to set the country on fire as well as inflame passions across ethnic and religious divides with expected violent consequences.

“Also, the Service expresses dismay over the increasing use of fake news and unsubstantiated information spread across social media platforms to deceive and incite sections of the populace to civil unrest.”

Afunnaya said while the Service condemns the unpatriotic and misguided activities of these anti-social elements, it equally warns them to desist forthwith from their unholy acts as the full weight of the law will be brought against them.

The Service enjoined citizens to remain law abiding, peaceful and report any suspicions likely to inhibit public safety to appropriate authorities.

On its part, the Service promised to remain committed in its pursuit of national stability in line with its statutory mandate of protecting the country against crimes and threats to its internal security.