



The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has uncovered plans to destabilize Nigeria.

The agency said some persons and groups desirous of taking advantage of “developments” were behind the plot.

Peter Afunanya, DSS Public Relations Officer, raised the alarm in a statement on Monday.

He observed that prominent personalities and socio-cultural groups use divisive acts, “through inciting statements aimed at pitting individuals, groups and ethnic nationalities against another.”

Afunanya disclosed that the DSS is, without doubt, aware of these plans and their sponsors.

The statement warned that it will no longer tolerate the orchestrations by subversive and unscrupulous elements to cause a breakdown of law and order in Nigeria.





DSS assured that it is working assiduously with relevant authorities and sister security and law enforcement agencies to ensure that the sinister objective is not achieved.

It reiterated its commitment to the internal security of Nigeria and will, within the confines of the law, decisively deal with planners of the mayhem.

Afunanya urged citizens to go about their normal businesses and disregard the antics of agents of destabilization.

DSS appealed to them to “avail the Service and related agencies with useful information about the activities of criminals and groups intent on instigating violence in the country.”