The Department of State Services (DSS) has issued a warning to “elements” threatening Nigeria’s unity and peaceful co-existence.

Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesman, in a statement on Sunday, said the those trying to throw the country into anarchy will no longer be tolerated.

The secret service condemned the deliberate machinations by subversive and hostile groups “serving the interests of their sponsors”.





DSS said it was working with other security and law enforcement agencies to ensure the maintenance of peace and internal security of the nation.

Afunanya reaffirmed the service’s unambiguous support to an indivisible, indissoluble and united Nigerian State in accordance with the provisions of the constitution.

Some Nigerians and groups have been calling for the country’s break up. The agitation is growing.

The proponents are angry about marginalization, insecurity, nepotism, unemployment, resource control by the federal government, among others.