Justice Darius Khobo of Kaduna State High Court, on Thursday, adjourned hearing in the application for permission to travel to India for medical attention filed by Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zinat, to July 29.

Leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) Sheikh Ibrahim El-ZakZaky and his wife, Zeenate have been taken into custody by the Department of State Services (DSS) on arrival at the airport on Friday.

El-Zakzaky and wife arrived aboard an Ethiopian Airlines by exactly 12noon at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport.

The President, Media Forum of IMN, Ibrahim Musa, confirmed that El-Zakzaky was taken away by the DSS operatives.

