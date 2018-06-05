The Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday morning restored some of the security aides of Senate President Bukola Saraki, according to a report.

This followed a series of interventions by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo who expressed concern over the growing tension in the polity.

Recall that half of the DSS operatives attached to the senate president’s office were withdrawn on Sunday — the day police invited Saraki to answer questions over the Offa bank robbery of April 5, 2018 in which 33 persons, including pregnant women and 12 police officers.

However, it was gathered that the operatives withdrawn from the speaker of the house of representatives, Yakubu Dogara, were yet to return to their position.