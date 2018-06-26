The Department of State Services (DSS) has released the lawmaker representing Abia-South Senatorial District, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, from detention.

Abaribe who was arrested by the DSS on Friday morning at his barber’s shop in Transcorp Hilton, Abuja was released around 6pm Tuesday.

Mr Abaribe was arrested by security operatives for his alleged links with the outlawed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB).

The senator who was one of the sureties for the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, had appeared in court on Tuesday but was denied bail by the court, despite request for same by his lawyer.

Members of the Abia State House of Assembly as well as some IPOB members on Tuesday demanded the release of Mr Abaribe, describing his arrest as illegal.

Mr Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, confirmed the release of the senator Tuesday evening.

“The senator has been released,” Mr Ejiofor said in a phone conversation Tuesday evening.