The Department of State Services (DSS) has released the convener of #RevolutionNow protests, Mr Omoyele Sowore.
This followed an order for his release by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.
Malami also ordered the release of ex National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki, in obedience of court orders.
