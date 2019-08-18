<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Department of Security Service (DSS) has finally released Mr. Ibrahim Dan-Halilu, eleven days after he was arrested at his Kaduna residence.

An intelligence operative with the DSS told PRNigeria that the erstwhile DailyTrust Editor was finally released in Kaduna at about 6pm on Friday, and has since been re-united with his family.

Mr. Dan-Halilu, after a preliminary investigation was released penultimate Wednesday, but was again re-arrested after the operatives of DSS in Kaduna received a marching directive from Abuja that he should be made to undergo further thorough investigation and ‘rigorous’ questioning.

A family source, who prefers to remain anonymous, confirmed that Dan-Halilu has been released and is happy to be re-united with his loved ones after a long while.

The family members and relations, together with teeming well-wishers are grateful to Almighty God for ensuring that the ex-Daily Trust staff was released unhurt, and without conviction over any ‘serious’ offence.