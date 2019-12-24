<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Department of State Services has released Sambo Dasuki.

His lawyer, Raji Ahmed, told newsmen the former national security adviser was freed on Tuesday night.

Dasuki’s freedom comes hours after the DSS released Omoyele Sowore, an activist who was arrested in August for organising a nationwide protest for good governance.

They were both released on the directive of Attorney-General Abubakar Malami, who prevailed on the DSS in a Tuesday morning statement to obey valid court orders and release them from illegal custody.

Dasuki, a retired Nigerian Army colonel, was Nigeria’s national security adviser until May 2015. He was arrested a few months after leaving office on allegations of corruption and illegal arms possession.

He denied any wrongdoing.

Even though the Federal High Court in Abuja where he was arraigned granted him bail more than once, the DSS failed to release him.