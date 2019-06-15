<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Saturday said it was not recruiting.

A statement by its spokesman, Peter Afunanya, advised Nigerians to shun advertisement being circulated on social media platforms.

“The Service wishes to state that the information is not correct and should be treated as a scam by fraudsters to swindle unsuspecting members of the public, particularly job applicants”, it noted.

“This statement, therefore, serves as an advice to potential victims to be wary of the misleading advertorial so as not to fall into the hands of unscrupulous persons that may defraud them.

“Those seeking information on recruitment into the Service are advised to verify such from its State Commands and other formations.

“Similarly, scammers are warned to desist from this inglorious act as the Service will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law to bear on perpetrators.”