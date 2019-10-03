<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Department of State Services (DSS) has summoned and quizzed a lawyer and activist, Aluzu Augustine, following the crisis rocking the state House of Assembly.

Aluzu, who is the founder of the Patriotism Advancement and Community Orientation Network (PACON) confirmed the development and said he went to the Yenagoa office of DSS accompanied by some lawyers and officials of PACON.

He said he was invited by one Mr. Patrick Etang and quizzed by the Assistant Director of Security, Mr. Ojong Ojong, who said the invitation was based on a security report that he was planning to lead a protest against the impeachment the Speaker of Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Tonye Isenah.

“But I told them that there was no time he contemplated leading a protest against the impeachment of the speaker because what transpired in the House remained the business of the House. I also told them that even if I want to lead a peaceful protest, it is within his right as a citizen of the country.

“There is no cause for alarm because they only asked me questions. I also informed that I have resigned my position in my NGO temporarily to enable me concentrate on some political issues. Even if I wanted to lead a protest I wouldn’t have done it using my NGO. They did not mishandle me and after answering their questions, they let me go”.