The Department of State Services says it has begun disciplinary action against its personnel found to have been negligent while on the entourage of President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Argungu, Kebbi State.

It also denied killing one Mohammed Guddare, who beat the security cordon to get close to the president, while posing for a group photograph.

The DSS in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, said a preliminary investigation showed that Guddare was an overzealous enthusiast of the President.

The statement read, “The Department of State Services wishes to dismiss reports making the rounds that presidential details killed the intruder that tried to break the security cordon to attack the President and Commander-in-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR at Argungu, Kebbi State on 12th March 2020.





“The Service wishes to clarify the issue as follows: One Mohammed Jammil Guddare made overzealous but futile attempt to have an unauthorised handshake with the President thus breaching security protocols.

“He was stopped by Security details and arrested for a thorough investigation.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that he is not a hostile person but an overzealous enthusiast of the President.

“The Service has reviewed the video of the incident and is taking measures against its personnel found to have been negligent in their duties.”