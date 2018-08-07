Department of State Service operates have ended their blockade of the National Assembly.

The operatives began departing at 2.47pm.

They started leaving after the news of the sacking of their Director-General, Lawal Daura, got to them.

The siege to the National Assembly started about 6am on Tuesday.

DSS operatives initially prevented senators, Reps, members of staff and journalists from accessing the complex.

They later allowed lawmakers in but without their cars, forcing to walk about 400 metres to the entrance to the lobby of the White House.

However, no non-legislator was allowed in until the siege ended.