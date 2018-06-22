Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have taken over the Abuja residence of Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe.

Sources told newsmen that the operatives stormed the house, located at Apo Legislators’ Quarters at about 5.30pm, on Friday, in company of Abaribe.

As at the time of filing in this report, people were not allowed to go in or out of the house. It was gathered that the operatives also searched the house, after which they returned to their office with Abaribe.

Abaribe was arrested earlier, on Friday, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel by operatives of the DSS. He was whisked to DSS Abuja office, where he is currently being detained.