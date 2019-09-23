<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Department of State Services has disowned Twitter handles currently being operated by unidentified persons with the aim of defrauding members of the public.

This disclaimer was contained in a statement signed by the DSS Spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunnaya, in Abuja, on Monday.

The statement read in part, “This is to inform the public and particularly, social media users that the Department of State Services (DSS) does not own, use or operate any official twitter handles.

“The Service, therefore, disowns the ones, notably DSS 255 and DSS_NG_, currently in circulation. These twitter handles which also bear the Service’s symbols are not only fake but designed by their creators to deceive, misinform and defraud unsuspecting persons.”

It further read, “It is also believed that such handles were desperately created by subversive elements to spread fake news and falsehood.”

The service warned members of the public to disregard handles and any message(s) they may provide.

Consequently, the service said it has commenced a detailed investigation which it believes will lead to the arrest and prosecution of those behind the handles.