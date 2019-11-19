<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Department of State Services has defended the continued detention of Omoyele Sowore, convener of the #RevolutionNow protests.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday, the spokesman for the Service, Peter Afunanya, insisted that the appropriate persons have not come for his release.

He claimed that personnel of the service were being threatened and despite that, the DSS has continued to hold the rights of citizens in high standard.

The DSS spokesman explained that those who came for Sowore’s release were protesters and administrative procedures must be followed for him to be released.

He stressed that only the persons who stood as sureties for Sowore can secure his release from the DSS custody.

Sowore has remained in the custody of the Service, weeks after a Federal High Court in Abuja granted him bail along with his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, with some conditions.