The Department of State Services (DSS) said on Sunday in Abuja that the arrested Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the last general election, was working with foreigners to destabilise Nigeria.

It would be recalled that the social critic and publisher of SaharaReporters, Sowore, was violently arrested in Lagos at midnight on Saturday following his planned protest tagged, ‘RevolutionNow’, which has gone viral on social media to hold government accountable to its responsibility.

While addressing journalists at the DSS headquarters in Abuja, Peter Afunanya, the Public Relations Officer of the service, said that DSS has intelligence report that Sowore was working with some foreign actors to cause anarchy in Nigeria.

He added that the service would not sit and watch someone or a group of people rise and threaten the peace, unity and constitutionalism of the country.

Afunanya said Sowore has crossed the red line for threatening the peaceful coexistence and social harmony of the country.

According to him, “There is no doubt that Sowore has said by himself that come tomorrow there won’t be Nigeria. That come tomorrow, security services and institutions of government will cease to exist. What else do you want us to have other than what he by himself has pronounced?

“And the methodologies, the strategies, the processes that he has put in place and of course, put in the public domain, in the social media which is a public information harvest platform, every person is aware of his threat, and what we are reemphasising is that we will act within the law; we will act within democratic processes and procedures to ensure that whatever threat that he has given, he or any group of persons, his cohorts, or any person from anywhere (is neutralised).

“We are aware that he is also working with some persons outside Nigeria to cause disaffection, to cause chaos, to cause anarchy in the country and we would not stand by to watch that happen”.

The DSS spokesperson assured friends and citizens of Nigeria that there would be absolute peace in the country come today and that there would be no revolution as being insinuated.

He assured that the government in power was elected democratically and that it would be in place and there would be no forceful takeover of the government.

Meanwhile, DSS has taken Sowore to Abuja.

Sources at the DSS said Sowore, who has been held incommunicado since Saturday when he was arrested and detained, is in a high-security detention facility of the service in Abuja.

Meanwhile, the presidency on Sunday described the Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria which is planning to stage a revolution for change in government as bereft of constitutional provisions for staging such action.

It alleged that the group was faceless and that it should come out in bold terms to tell Nigerians their motives for planning such an action slated for today.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, took on the group through a statement on Sunday.

He said, “Following calls circulating on social and digital media, an organisation that calls itself the ‘Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria’ plans a ‘revolution’ march tomorrow, Monday, August 5, with the aim of bringing ‘regime change’ in Nigeria without recourse to a nationwide vote.

“The president of Nigeria and his administration respect and uphold the right of every Nigerian to peaceful protest and civil campaign – whether to raise awareness on issues, and even oppose the government. It is the inalienable right of all citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to do so.

“There is, however, a difference between peaceful call to protest and incitement for a revolution.

“The organisation championing this planned action is not fronted by any serious public faces. We call on the sponsors and organisers to have the decency to come forward and make their identity known – out of respect to all Nigerians – so that Nigerians can be fully aware in whose name this ‘revolution’ is being proposed and who the beneficiaries may be.

“Less than six months ago, Nigeria held simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections. Both contests were won resoundingly by President Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressives Congress (APC) party. The campaign was observed, and results were confirmed by international election monitoring groups and observers. The result was even contested by the losing presidential candidate and his party in court.

“The ballot box is the only constitutional means of changing government and a president in Nigeria. The days of coups and revolutions are over.

“Those making the ‘revolution’ call hide behind the veil of social media modernity. But without revealing the identity of their sponsors this shadowy campaign is no better, and no more democratic, than the days of old.

“The president calls on all those who seek to use and hide behind everyday citizens to attain power through undemocratic and violent means, which has been alluded, to come out clearly and be identified. They should lead their march in person. Only then will they begin to have the right to call themselves leaders before the people of Nigeria”.

In a similar development, Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) has mobilised its members for today’s march, saying the arrest and detention of Omoyele Sowore is illegal and abuse of human right.

While condemning the arrest and detention of the activist ahead of the #RevolutionNow march, CDHR said it should be noted that freedom of association and freedom of expression were fundamental human rights guaranteed globally and also affirmed in the December 10, 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights as protected by the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Speaking on behalf of the organisation, Folarin Olayinka, national secretary of CDHR, said in a statement made available to journalists over the weekend that the organisation demands the immediate release of Sowore and had also instructed its branches across the country to mobilise for the RevolutionNow march.

He stressed that revolution of the people would not be averted or aborted by the arrest of a messenger, rather the people’s enemies should be aware that the message was clear to every Nigerian.

“In a country where security of lives and property can no longer be guaranteed, a country where the cheapest commodity in stock are human lives, a country that has automated condolence letter machines for families of identified victims of avoidable deaths. Our one time country, Nigeria, is no doubt on a retrogressive gear, once acclaimed technically defeated insurgents, Boko Haram, are fast becoming stronger in their daily renewed attacks on our country and its gallant officers. Armed bandits and kidnappers are spread across the country. The Muhammadu Buhari-led government has by major standards failed the Nigerian people and has remained unfaithful to its supposed responsibilities of improving the welfare of the people, protection of lives and property of the citizens”, he said.

Olayinka said that President Buhari-led government must know that the arrest of Omoyele Sowore had only reminded Nigerians of the days of the tyrannical rulers and invariably the return of dictatorship.

Professor Wole Soyinka, Nobel Laureate, has taken a swipe at the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari over arrest of the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, describing it as worse than that of former dictator, General Sani Abacha.

Sowore, the presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) in the last general election, was picked up by operatives of Department of State Services (DSS), allegedly for planning a revolution.

Soyinka, in a statement titled ‘Surely, Not Again’, obtained by Daily Independent, likened the arrest to the disruption of a similar planned session for an across-nation march in Ikenne during the regime of dictator Abacha.

He said Abacha did better as he was only summoned via a personal letter delivered to him by the DSS and not arrested or detained as done to Sowore by the current administration in the country.

The literary icon explained further that the context of the letter delivered to him was with near identical wording to the threats contained in a release by the Inspector General of Police on Sowore’s arrest.

He said, “This is all so sadly déjà vu. How often must we go through this wearisome cycle? We underwent identical cynical contrivances under the late, unlamented Sani Abacha, when he sent storm-troopers to disrupt a planning session for a similar across-nation march at Tai Solarin School, Ikenne.

“This was followed up by a personalised letter that was hand delivered by the State Security Services to me under their summons, at their Abeokuta so-called ‘Annex’ with near identical wording to the threats contained in today’s release from the desk of the Chief of Police. At least, I was summoned, not subjected to a terrorist midnight arrest. Some irony!”

He said further, “The same pattern Pavlovian conduct manifested itself under yet another supposed democratic ruler who personally declared that the gathering of civilians to deliberate on, and propose a constitution for the nation was ‘high treason’, and would be resisted by the full rigour of state power if we persisted.

“The Inspector-General of Police mobilised his forces and issued inflammatory proclamations, but PRONACO went ahead despite all the thundering from Aso citadel.

“Can the police ever learn anything also their tear-gassing and brutalising of grieving mothers who marched peacefully to protest the deaths of their children in a plane crash inferno? Their mission, under that same regime, which was simply to deliver a letter to Government House in Lagos, demanding greater safety in airline operations, yet such a rational intent, born of traumatic circumstances, was quashed on the sidewalks of a supposed twentieth century nation.

“And yet again, even a faceless cabal under yet another civilian regime refused to be left out of the insensate play of power. A march on Aso Rock calling for an end to governance by a ghostly entity was slated to be crushed, but fortunately, a conflicting balance of interests decided in favour of a reduced trajectory of protest.

“And so on and on and on, in a nation which continues to speak at once through both sides of the mouth, spewing out the same treason monotone, as if this was a magic incantation that could substitute for the venting of mass feelings, even as collective therapy!”

Soyinka described the arrest of Sowore as a travesty and violation of his fundamental right to congregate and make public his concern and that of citizens.

According to him, Sowore has not uttered or written anything suggestive of a revolution or forceful overthrown of government as suggested by the security operatives.

He further said that nothing, in his private discussion with Sowore, ever remotely approached an intent to destabilise governance or bypass the normal democratic means of changing a government.

While arguing that the word ‘revolution’ has been misused and misunderstood, Soyinka further said that “deployment of alarmist expressions such as “treason”, “anarchist”, “public incitement” etc. by security forces have become so predictable and banal that they have become meaningless.

“Beyond the word ‘revolution, another much misused and misunderstood word, nothing that Sowore has uttered, written, or advocated suggests that he is embarking on, or urging the public to engage in a forceful overthrow of government.

“Nothing that he said to me in private engagement ever remotely approached an intent to destabilise governance or bypass the normal democratic means of changing a government.

“I, therefore, find the reasons given by the Inspector-General for the arrest and detention of this young ex-presidential candidate totally contrived and untenable, unsupported by any shred of evidence.

“His arrest is a travesty and violation of the fundamental rights of citizens to congregate and make public their concerns.”

He described demonstration and processions as time honoured and democratic ways of drawing not only the attention of government to ills, but of mobilising the public towards a proactive consciousness of their condition, and thereby exhorting civil society also to devise means of ameliorating their condition through their own efforts.

“May I invite the Inspector-General to wade through the daily journals of the past few weeks and months, read and digest the calls by numerous sectors of society – across professions and national groupings – for demonstrations against the parlous conditions of society, all identifying ills to which attention must be drawn, and urgently, through mass action.

“Religious bodies have urged such remedies, so have civic associations. The ready recourse to arrests, incarceration and threats to civilians are ultimately counter-productive. They alienate the citizens, erode their confidence in governance responsiveness, and thereby advance the very extremist nightmare that security agencies believe they are acting to thwart.”

He maintained that freedom is “not so glibly qualified. It cannot be doled out like slops of charity from soup kitchens. Let the police stick to their task of protecting and managing protests, not attempt to place their own meaning and declaration of intent on bogey words like – revolution!”

The presidency also accused Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, of blackmail for condemning the arrest of Sowore.

In its reaction, the presidency through Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said Soyinka and others who have condemned Sowore’s arrest are blackmailers.

“You mentioned the name of Professor Wole Soyinka. Some of these critics of government are people whom we have great respect and admiration for. When things are going wrongly with law and order in the country, they say the police are not doing their work. They raise their voices, asking that the culprits to be booked and expeditiously punished in the most severe manner.

“The police under a new leadership is now rising to the occasion, saying we cannot take any more atrocities against the law in our country and they are saying don’t do anything. They are calling out President Buhari and comparing him to autocratic leaders.”