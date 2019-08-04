<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said it arrested the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoleye Sowore, over plans of a revolution and for threatening public safety.

DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, made this known on Sunday in Abuja, during a briefing with journalists at the Headquarters of the Service.

Afunanya explained that the DSS, as a responsible security organization, acted over the call for revolution in Nigeria.

He said: “Primarily revolution means a revolt, an insurrection, it means insurgency, it means the forceful takeover of government, and Nigeria operates a democratic system.”

“Whether we arrested Sowore or not, the answer is in the affirmative, yes he is with us, and why is he with us? He has crossed the line, he has threatened public safety.

“Sowore has, as a matter of fact, threatened the peaceful co-existence and social harmony of Nigeria; there is apprehension, there is anxiety, citizens and residents are worried as to what will happen next,” Afunanya added.

He said, “we want to use this opportunity to assure law-abiding Nigerians, friends of Nigeria, and citizens of the world, that come tomorrow (today) 5th August 2019, there will be absolute peace in Nigeria, nothing will happen.”

The DSS spokesman assured that there won’t be any revolution, adding that the government that had been elected democratically will be in place.

“There will not be any forceful takeover of government and the DSS will not stand idly by and watch self-serving people take laws into their hands,” he stressed.

Afunanya had accused Sowore of also working with some persons outside Nigeria to cause disaffection, chaos and anarchy in the country.