The Department of State Services (DSS) has moved Omoyele Sowore, human rights campaigner, from its facility in Lagos to Abuja.

Sources at the DSS said Sowore, who has been held incommunicado since Saturday, is currently in detention in Abuja.

Although the secret police is yet to make any comment on his arrest, it is believed to be in connection with the nationwide protest that he was organising.

Sowore is the convener of “#RevolutionNow: Days of Rage” protest.